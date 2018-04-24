Moderator Forums to Discuss Same Gender Marriage Ahead of Assembly

With the Triennial Assembly (8-14 July) set to discuss the subject of same-gender marriage in July, Moderator of the Synod of NSW and ACT Rev. Simon Hansford will be hosting a series of forums throughout May to address questions about the matter.

“We are seeking to hold a ‘space for grace’ – engaging in respectful conversations with one another, guided by the Spirit, sharing our stories and understanding of marriage and same-gender relationships in culturally appropriate ways,” Rev. Hansford explained.

“I have faith that by having an open and respectful discussion, we can seek to understand the viewpoints of others and perhaps be a little more open to other people’s attitudes.

“This panel discussion is your chance to listen to the views of others and have your say respectfully and openly.”

Rev. Hansford said that the forums were not the space to debate, and settle, the issue.

“Who is right? This is not a question that we seek to answer at this forum. What we want to do is to provide a space to help all of us understand the beliefs and motives from which our (sometimes polarised) views of Same Gender Marriage spring.”

“A little understanding might go a long way.”

Rev. Hansford is encouraging Uniting Church members to read the Standing Committee Report on Marriage and Same-Gender Relationships before they attend the forums.

Same gender marriage became legal in Australia after a House of Representatives vote on 7 December 2017. Uniting Church Ministers are given legal permission to marry under the Rites of the Uniting Church in Australia, and these rites cannot be changed until the National Assembly Meeting.

Event times and locations

The dates and locations for the forums is as follows.

8 May: Newcastle, The Willows, Warners Bay

6.30pm Arrival and light refreshments

7pm – 9pm Forum

23 May: Canberra, Wesley Canberra – Hall

5.30 – 6.30pm Arrival and light refreshments

7pm – 9pm Forum

30 May: North Parramatta, Centre for Ministry

6:30pm Arrival and light refreshments

7pm – 9pm Forum

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor