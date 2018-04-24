Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Home Assembly 2018 Moderator Forums to Discuss Same Gender Marriage Ahead of Assembly

Moderator Forums to Discuss Same Gender Marriage Ahead of Assembly

May 01, 2018Assembly 2018, News0

2

With the Triennial Assembly (8-14 July) set to discuss the subject of same-gender marriage in July, Moderator of the Synod of NSW and ACT Rev. Simon Hansford will be hosting a series of forums throughout May to address questions about the matter.

“We are seeking to hold a ‘space for grace’ – engaging in respectful conversations with one another, guided by the Spirit, sharing our stories and understanding of marriage and same-gender relationships in culturally appropriate ways,” Rev. Hansford explained.

“I have faith that by having an open and respectful discussion, we can seek to understand the viewpoints of others and perhaps be a little more open to other people’s attitudes.

“This panel discussion is your chance to listen to the views of others and have your say respectfully and openly.”

Rev. Hansford said that the forums were not the space to debate, and settle, the issue.

“Who is right? This is not a question that we seek to answer at this forum. What we want to do is to provide a space to help all of us understand the beliefs and motives from which our (sometimes polarised) views of Same Gender Marriage spring.”

“A little understanding might go a long way.”

Rev. Hansford is encouraging Uniting Church members to read the Standing Committee Report on Marriage and Same-Gender Relationships before they attend the forums.

Same gender marriage became legal in Australia after a House of Representatives vote on 7 December 2017. Uniting Church Ministers are given legal permission to marry under the Rites of the Uniting Church in Australia, and these rites cannot be changed until the National Assembly Meeting.

Event times and locations

The dates and locations for the forums is as follows.

8 May: Newcastle, The Willows, Warners Bay

6.30pm                Arrival and light refreshments

7pm – 9pm         Forum

23 May: Canberra, Wesley Canberra – Hall

5.30 – 6.30pm   Arrival and light refreshments

7pm – 9pm         Forum

30 May: North Parramatta, Centre for Ministry

6:30pm   Arrival and light refreshments

7pm – 9pm         Forum

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

 

Related articles

Big ScreenReviews
Like

A compelling tale of love and self-discovery

Apr 30, 2018

Read more0 Comment
Big ScreenReviews
2

Infinitely Worth The Wait

Apr 27, 2018

Read more0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertising

Connect with us

facebook twitter

Add an Event

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights' readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Instagram