Micah Australia Announces Voices for Justice 2019

Jul 22, 2019News0

Micah Australia have announced that their keynote event Voices for Justice will return from 30 November to 3 December 2019.  

The event takes place in Canberra. It involves training and lobbying federal parliament to call for more and better aid, to reduce extreme poverty.

It draws together a cross-section of Christians from a variety of denominations, predominantly including young people.

The $175 early bird rate is currently available until midnight 31 August.

The 2018 Voices for Justice event ran from 1 to 4 December 2018. Sojourners’ Rev. Adam Taylor was the conference’s keynote speaker.

More information, including the event’s guest speakers and schedule, will be announced soon.

Voices for Justice 2019 takes place from 30 November 20 to 3 December 2019. For more information, visit the event’s official website.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Previous PostSynod 2019 Bible Studies

