Massive Market Day to fund raise for West Papua

Pitt Town Uniting Church will host their annual Massive Market Day on Saturday, 29 June, on the grounds of Scots Uniting Church.

There will be 50 stalls, selling local fresh fruit and vegetables, cakes and slices, kebabs, sausages, teas, and more products.

Entertainment will be provided by “The Silver Tones” Jess Reefman and Sally Andrews.



Ms Andrews is a member of the church. Her sister Shelley Houghton worked in West Papua with Uniting World. The two formed the West Papuan Development Company and have worked together on a system for building wells with hand-held equipment.



Proceeds from the market day will help fund the building of wells in West Papua. The market day is an annual tradition.

In 2018, the church raised money to build two such wells in a remote area of West Papua.

The Massive Market Day takes place at Scots Uniting Church at 112 Bathurst Street on Saturday 29 June from 9am to 2pm.

