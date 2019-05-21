Looking to the future of student learning at MLC

The Governor-General, Sir Peter Cosgrove AK MC (Retd), opened MLC School’s innovative new Senior Centre in Burwood on Friday 24 May.

BVN Architects designed the new Senior Centre which features flexible open spaces that include bean bags, small pop-out pods, conference tables and ‘beach-hut’ style work areas.

The design aims to encourage adaptability and collaboration, with easily movable furniture and the glass-walled classrooms which allow light to fill the Student Centre.

MLC School Principal, Lisa Moloney, said that the four floors of education space are dynamic and embraces the future of student learning.

“Our overall educational aim is to equip our girls to be agile and adaptable, to instil in them a resourcefulness that will enable them to successfully respond as society changes and evolves.

“The opening of the new Senior Centre is giving our girls an environment that naturally complements these educational objectives.

“Through their experience in the Senior Centre, MLC School girls will seamlessly transition to university or modern workplaces, where similar architecture and design is being unveiled,” said Moloney.

The Student Centre contains an outdoor learning terrace, a central amphitheatre, eight state-of-the art science laboratories, as well as an IT help desk and kitchen spaces on each floor.

(L-R) UCA Synod General Secretary Rev. Jane Fry and Commonwealth of Australia Governor-General, Sir Peter Cosgrove gave addresses at the opening.

The Uniting Church in Australia Synod of NSW and the ACT, General Secretary, Rev. Jane Fry and Uniting Resources COO, Albert Olley, were among the opening attendees, with Rev. Fry giving the blessing.

“Let us give thanks to God for those who have worked to bring this centre into being…and for all those students whose learning, growing and becoming will be shaped by the experiences that they have at MLC.”

“This wonderful Senior Studies Centre, built by the favour of God and the imagination, dedication and determination of the school community and its leadership, embodies the obligation that each generation has to pass on its treasures of wisdom and knowledge to generations that follow,” Rev. Fry said.

In his address, Sir Peter Cosgrove commended MLC for educating and empowering young women to do their best and continue to push the boundaries of what the future of the world could be.

This was Sir Peter Cosgrove’s last official school event before he retires as Governor-General.

MLC School is an Independent Girl’s School of the Uniting Church in Australia and was founded in 1886.

Image: MLC School Senior Centre (Source: MLC School)

Melissa Stewart