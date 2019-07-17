Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Kiama-Jamberoo Uniting Church Building to Reopen

Jul 17, 2019News0

A Uniting Church property in Kiama will officially reopen after major repair work.

Kiama-Jamberoo Uniting Church’s lecture hall has required nine months of work to restore it after heavy salt impregnation affected the building’s bricks.

A NSW Government grant and a fundraising appeal both raised the necessary funds for this work.

The church’s committee will host an official opening service on Sunday 28 July to thank those responsible.

The service will take place at 9:30am, followed by morning tea at 10:30 and the official opening at 11am.

The church is the first Wesleyan Chapel in the Illawarra area and the first permanent chapel of any denomination in the Southern Illawarra.

The lecture hall, which is part of Kiama-Jamberoo’s Uniting Church property is the town’s oldest building. Dating back to 1851, it is located on the corner of Manning and Bong Bong streets.

The reopening of the Kiama-Jamberoo Uniting Church lecture hall takes place at 9:30am on Sunday 28 July. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

