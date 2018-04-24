Intensive Practical Theology course a first for Port Macquarie

United Theological College’s (UTC) first Intensive 5 Day course on Practical Theology will run from the 16th – 20th July 2018 and will be hosted at Port Macquarie Uniting Church.

UTC expert practical theology lecture, Rev. Dr Rhonda White, will lead the five day course that explores theory and practice across mission, pastoral care, worship and social justice ministry.

Rev. Dr White said this entry level theology course is one that “anyone can attend and enjoy.”

“We understand that our students live busy lives and often the week-to-week format of learning can be a challenge, and more so in the regions.

“The study of a subject in a short five day course intensive format combines the advantages of classroom learning with the flexibility usually associated with online learning. It is both time efficient and a great way to learn,” said Rev. Dr White.

The course is directed towards individuals who would like to develop practical theology skills, explore their call to discipleship, people involved in aged care or are on a pathway towards chaplaincy. Individuals in ministerial roles both lay and ordained are also encouraged to attend.

“For some, our Practical Theology subject becomes the start of their learning journey and they love it.

“Starting with an intensive course is a great way to dip your toe back into study,” said Rev. Dr White.

This is the first of eight theological intensive courses that UTC will deliver in the Port Macquarie region over the next four years.

Want to know more? Talk to UTC’s student admin team on 02 8838 8900.

Download Course Flyer

Course Outline