Give Hope to People Seeking Asylum This Christmas

The Social Justice Forum is calling on members of the Uniting Church to provide practical support to people seeking asylum through the 2018 Christmas Voucher Appeal.

For these people, Christmas can be an incredibly isolating and difficult time. They receive minimal financial support while trying to find employment or take care of their children. Others are being cut off from the essential services they need – such as access to trauma and torture counselling and casework support. These people also experience ongoing uncertainty about their safety and protection in Australia causing them to suffer immense anxiety.

At a recent practical support forum at Blacktown Uniting Church, at which the Voucher Appeal was launched, the Moderator of the Uniting Church in NSW/ACT, Rev Simon Hansford, reflected on the history of the Uniting Church in taking action for refugees and people seeking asylum. Helping these people is, “not something we have just taken out of our back pack, it’s part of who we are,” he said.

“It arises from our understanding of their worth as human beings made in the image of God; and from our experience of a God who offers hospitality, welcome, refuge and justice to us, and calls us to offer these to others.”

Give Hope Voucher Appeals have been a proud and strong tradition in the Uniting Church with previous appeals raising $13,000 worth of vouchers and making a real, tangible difference in the lives of people and children in our community. This year, all donated vouchers will be distributed to key agencies working to assist people facing hardship; Jesuit Refugee Service, House of Welcome and the Asylum Seekers Centre.

To get involved in the appeal:

Purchase a gift card or voucher to the amount of your choice. This could be a supermarket or department store voucher or even a gift card for a pharmacy, cinema or sports store. Send the voucher/s to: Give Hope Team,PO Box 7137, Silverwater NSW 2128 Spread the word about the appeal

The Social Justice Forum is also looking for people to act as appeal organisers to coordinate donations from their congregation.

For more information, contact Alex Hogan or visit the Give Hope webpage for resources.