Faith, science and medical leaders call for climate action in Parliament

Diverse faith and community leaders, climate scientists and doctors joined forces in the heart of Parliament House to provide an urgent climate briefing to politicians on Thursday 29 November.

‘The Human Face of Climate Change’ event, organised by the Multifaith Association of SA and co-sponsored by the nonpartisan Parliamentary Friends of Multiculturalism and Religions for Peace Australia. The event was held on the last sitting day before global UN climate talks begin today at COP24 in Katowice, Poland.

The event made a unified call for urgent climate action to address risk from climate change.

President of Multifaith SA, Philippa Rowland, said that the Australian government needs to provide an urgent and ethical response to climate change that is impacting vulnerable communities across the Oceania.

“Faith leaders are making personal commitments to lifestyle changes in transport, energy use and diet – areas with a high impact on climate change.

“Yet it remains crucial that our elected representatives commit to rapid cuts to Australia’s highest per capita emissions in the world, and a rapid transition to a low carbon economy and renewable energy,” said Ms Rowland.

The Multifaith SA teamed up with Clean Energy For Eternity (CEFE) from Bega to organise a Human Sign that spelt the word “NOW” on the Parliament House lawns.

This is part of a wider mission to spell out “MAKE THE SWITCH NOW 100% RENEWABLES….IMAGINE”, by people standing shoulder to shoulder in formation and solidarity on climate action.

The CEFE President, Matthew Nott, said they were sending politicians a clear message.

“Everyday Australians – the people most affected by climate change – are doing more than their fair share to bring down emissions and fight climate change.

“Our elected officials must act right now to make the transition away from fossil fuels to a 100 per cent renewable Australia, or get out of the way,” he said.

Image: (L-R) Philippa Rowland (Multifaith Association South Australia), Jo Dodds (Tathra resident, Bega Valley Shire Council), Dean Sahu Khan (Muslim Community of Canberra), Jacqueline Forbes (Tibetan Buddhist Society of Canberra), Prof. Mark Howden (Director Climate Change Institute ANU), Rev. Pamela Phillips Anglican (priest of the Diocese of Canberra and Goulburn – at microphone), Rev Dr Sarah Bachelard, Contemplative Benedictine Church, Dr Ingo Weber, Campaign Director “No Time for Games” Doctors for the Environment Australia, Amardeep Singh (Sikh Community Leader), Venerable Thich Quang Ba – Abbot & Founder, Sakyamuni Buddhist Centre, Van Hanh Monastery. Absent in photo. present in APH: Stella Miria-Robinson (President, Pacific Islands Council of Queensland).