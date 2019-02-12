Eco theology textbook to launch at UTC

United Theological College will host the launch for a unique eco-theology on 14 March.

Cross-cultural Eco-theology in an Indian Ocean Context is a collaboration between Australian and Indian theologians that aims to teach Indian pastors about climate change and eco-theology.

The book previously launched in India and is priced so as to be affordable for pastors.

Many of the book’s eight chapters is co-authored between an Australian and an Indian author, with a reflection at the end.

One of the book’s editors, Rev. Dr David Reichardt previously told Insights that the book has been well received in India. If the book sells well, it may be translated into Hindi.

Past Uniting Church president Dr Dean Drayton will launch the book.

United Theological College Principal Rev. Peter Walker said that the project was commendable.

“This has been a ground-breaking project, involving collaboration between Australian and Indian scholars, and involving the support of UTC and Charles Sturt University’s Centre for Public and Contextual theology. David Reichardt can feel very proud of this book, and we are delighted to be hosting its launch.”

Copies of the book will be on sale at the event, and will cost $20 each.

The book launch for Cross-cultural Eco-theology in an Indian Ocean context takes place at the Centre for Ministry’s atrium on 14 March at 4-5:30pm

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor