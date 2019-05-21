Common Dreams, Common Home

Common Dreams is a theological conference for people interested in progressive thought and activism.

The conference has run since 2005, with past speakers including Bishop John Shelby Spong, Hugh MacKay, Val Webb, and the late Marcus Borg.



The 2019 Common Dreams conference explores the theme Sacred Earth: Original Blessing, Common Home.

Keynote speaker Rev Dr Matthew Fox is an exponent of Creation Spirituality. He will speak on prophetic witness for social, environmental and gender justice.

Tear Australia’s Joel McKerrow will speak about the poetics of the sacred imagination.

Dr Anne Pattel-Gray will speak on justice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and their land.

Gosford Anglican Church minister the Rev. Rod Bower will speak on the subject of ‘our common home’ and a just society.

Catholic New Testament scholar Dr Elaine Wainwright will speak on reading our sacred story from within our common home.

The event features music and art by Rachel Collis, Heather Price, Kavisha Mazella, and Rev. Doug Purnell.

Electives include topics ranging from Jesus and friendship to ferocious

hope for sacred creation, and the transition from post colonialism to reconciliation.

All events, apart from Friday evening at Pitt Street Uniting Church, will be held at Newington College, in Stanmore.

Common Dreams 2019 takes place from 11 to 14 July.

Those interested can now register here for the full program, short program or evening highlights.

For more information, visit the conference website.



Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor