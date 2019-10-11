Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Christian Meditation Group knits for international community

Oct 11, 2019News0

A quilt and table runners made by members of a Christian Meditation group connected with St Matthew’s Uniting Church will be sent to Bonnevaux, France.

Bonnevaux is a Contemplative Community and international meditation and retreat centre of The World Community for Christian Meditation (WCCM). A core residential community lives there in the spirit of the Rule of St Benedict, a set of precepts for monks written in 516.

Bonnevaux’s community includes people from France, the UK, Australia, Canada, and elsewhere.

The Christian Meditation group at St Matthew’s said that they did not know how to make a quilt or sew before they began working together on the project. 

Bonnevaux serves global peace and unity among all traditions through dialogue, silence and friendship.

The Christian Meditation group has met at St Matthew’s for around 15 years.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

