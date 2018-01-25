Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Home News Christian Leaders Condemn Weapons Sale Announcement

Christian Leaders Condemn Weapons Sale Announcement

Jan 31, 2018News0

Like

The Turnbull Government’s announcement that Australia will increase its sale of weapons has been condemned by Christian leaders.

The government announced that it will establish a $3.8 billion fund to grow Australia’s defence export industry, a decision that it suggests will create jobs.

The Defence Export Facility will be a government-funded loans program to help Australian arms manufacturers to access overseas markets. According to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, this will make Australia one of the top ten arms producing countries. Australia is currently ranked number 20.

World Vision chief advocate, the Rev. Tim Costello, told Sky News that the government had made the wrong decision.

“Our government says we’ll only sell to responsible countries, but the Middle-East teaches us that eventually those weapons end up in the wrong hands,” Rev. Costello said.

“This is a world awash with weapons.”

Past Moderator of the Uniting Church in Australia Synod of NSW and ACT Rev. Dr. Brian Brown also commented about the policy on Twitter.

Former Uniting Church Chaplain to Sydney University Rev. Dr. John Hirt told Insights that the church needed to stand against the government’s policy.

“In an age in which violence is unrestrained why would Australia want to contribute to the manufacture of more weapons made for only one purpose and that is to kill people?” Rev. Dr. Hirt said.

“The Bible says “blessed are the peacemakers.” It doesn’t say, blessed are the weapons makers.”

“I think the church needs to be heard loud and clear and that is we do no not and cannot in the name of Christ endorse more and more killing apparatuses.”

A less secure world

In a statement, Australian Council for International Development (ACFID) CEO Marc Purcell said that the move, combined with cuts to Australia’s aid program, made for a less secure world.

“The $3.8bn loan the Government is putting up for arms manufacturers is the same amount Australia spent on our entire aid program last year,” he said.

“We need to refocus on reducing the drivers of conflict – helping people with the building blocks of survival, livelihood and dignity.”

Foreign minister Julie Bishop has said that Australia would base its arms trade on “strategic concerns” and would negotiate sales on “a case by case basis.”

The announcement appears to have bipartisan support, but has been opposed by crossbenchers and the Greens.

(Pictured) Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announces $3.8 billion fund to grow Australia’s defence export industry

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Related articles

Features
1

Jessica’s game defies female stereotypes

Jan 31, 2018

Read more0 Comment
Read ThisReviews
Like

Christianity’s wave of enthusasim

Jan 31, 2018

Read more0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertising

Connect with us

facebook twitter

Add an Event

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights' readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Instagram