Art and Healing at Uniting’s MSIC

The Uniting Medically Supervised injecting Centre’s (MSIC) annual art exhibition Art from the Heart of the Cross launched on September 2 at Wayside Chapel.

The four-week art exhibition features paintings, sketches, sculptures and poems created by MSIC’s clients who have been empowered to share their stories and artistic talents.

Wayside Chapel CEO and Pastor, Jon Owen, said it was an honour to partner with MSIC to display the exhibition on the opening night at Wayside Chapel.

“Art plays a key role in the healing process, for the artist and the community, bringing us all closer together in love and understanding.

“All art tells a story, sometimes brutal, sometimes confronting and always demanding more from us a society, thank you to MSIC and to all the artists,” said Mr Owen.

The Medical Director of Uniting MSIC, Dr Marianne Jauncey, explained in the exhibition catalogue that this is more than a collection of artworks.

“This exhibition reminds people in the local community that clients who visit the injecting centre are people first and foremost, all with different skills, talents, and a story to tell,” said Dr Jauncey.

The art exhibition is now being displayed at the ArtHouse Hotel in Sydney’s CBD until September 28.

All the artworks are available for auction, you can view the artworks and/or put forward a silent bid here. All proceeds will go to the artists.

MSIC opened in 2001 and was the first medically supervised injecting centre in the Southern Hemisphere. There are now two operating centres in Australia, including the new MSIC centre in Melbourne and the original centre in Kings Cross, Sydney. Learn more about MSIC.

Melissa Stewart