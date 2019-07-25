Adamstown Uniting Church to host Hiroshima Day Commemoration

For more than 30 years, Christians for Peace have held an annual event in Newcastle to commemorate the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, an act that brought an end to World War II, but cost 100,000 civilian lives. Through readings, songs, and a silent vigil, the service acknowledges the horrors of war and its victims.

Previous speakers have included then-Moderator Rev. Myung Hwa Park in 2017.



Adamstown Uniting Church will host the 2019 commemoration event on Sunday 4 August.



Dr Daryl Le Cornu will be a special guest at the event. Dr Cornu is a board member for ICAN Australia (the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons), and President of the World Citizens Association of Australia (WCAA). He has over 30 years’ experience teaching Modern History and Legal Studies in high schools and is also a textbook writer for both subjects. Since 2013, he has been a curriculum lecturer at two universities.

The event will launch a new ICAN report, Choosing Humanity: Why Australia must join the Treaty on the Prohibition on Nuclear Weapons.

The report brings together arguments for Australia’s government to join the treaty, similar to its prior actions to ban landmines and the use of chemical weapons. The report contains contributions from prominent Australians in support of the Treaty, with articles by the likes of Gillian Triggs and Justice Michael Kirby.



“Nuclear weapons are the most destructive and indiscriminate armaments ever created,” Dr Cornu said.



“Surviving victims of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings still suffer from their injuries. Australia’s First Nations people are among victims of British nuclear tests at Maralinga in the 1950s. With the re-elected government we must now renew our pressure to sign this UN treaty.”



Newcastle’s Doug Hewitt is a member Christians for Peace.

“Over recent years this annual observance has gained considerable publicity in the broader Newcastle community,” he said.



“Christians for Peace has a reputation for challenging the failure of our political leaders to commit themselves to the peaceful resolution of conflict, in our homes, our communities and internationally. It is the only way for humanity to survive.”

The Newcastle Commemoration of Hiroshima Day takes place at Adamstown Uniting Church on Sunday, 4 August at 4pm.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor