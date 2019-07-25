Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Are you a social media guru?

Aug 02, 2019News0

The team behind Insights is hiring.

And you don’t neccessarily need to be a guru, we would love you to have a passion for spreading the word about the great work the Uniting Church does across the community.

Insights needs a Digital Marketing Coordinator to help drive our brand across a variety of social media platforms, our website, weekly EDM, and our flagship magazine.

This is a fun and varied role that would suit someone with an idea of what the Uniting Church in Australia stands for. The position is also part of a team that works to further the work of the Uniting Church for the common good.

The Uniting Church is a diverse employer that works with people from a variety of different backgrounds. You need not be a member of the Uniting Church but sympathetic to our ethos, but be keen to work across the Church and its agenices, and with an organisation that is committed to:

  • Gender equality
  • Social justice
  • Environmental stewardship
  • Reconciliation with Australia’s first peoples

Did we mention we’re passionate? And we are a team of experienced professionals who will help the right person become the social media guru you know you want to be. The role offers flexibility and the chance to be a part of the Uniting Church’s mission in NSW and the ACT.

The role would suit someone with some experience in a Communications role, has great writing skills and understands the changing nature of digital ministry and is ahead of the game.

You can check out a full job description here.

