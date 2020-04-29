New eBooks bring Pentecost into the home

On Pentecost Sunday, the church traditionally reflects on the descent of the Holy Spirit on the apostles in Acts 2:1-31.

Pentecost Sunday will be a different experience this year.

Camden Theological College traditionally prepares a list of books for churches to use for their Pentecost Sunday services, an annual tradition that encompasses material that can help with preparing liturgy, sermons, or personal devotions. Usually, this involves picking up resources from the library in North Paramatta, or having these physically mailed out.



In order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Camden has been closed since March.

This, however, need not stop congregations from accessing what they need for their ongoing services, thanks to a new range of eBooks that the library’s team recently purchased.

The eBooks are available via the Camden Theological Library for any registered library member.

The complete list of new resources is listed below, as appears in the latest newsletter from Camden Theological Library.

Any member of the Uniting Church and any United Theological College student can become a library member. To apply, visit the library website here.

Pentecost Sunday takes place on 31 May 2020.