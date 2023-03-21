  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    The Gospel According to Bluey
    The Gospel According to Bluey
    Red Alert?
    Red Alert?
    How sport became the new religion – a 200-year story of society’s ‘great conversion’
    How sport became the new religion – a 200-year story of society’s ‘great conversion’
    Surprise Me: A Lesson for Preachers from Matthew’s Gospel
    Surprise Me: A Lesson for Preachers from Matthew’s Gospel
  • Reviews
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
  • News
  • Events
Home
Mission Australia calls for governments to address rising homelessness figures

Mission Australia calls for governments to address rising homelessness figures

Mission Australia’s CEO Sharon Callister is calling for the Commonwealth and State and Territory governments to commit to building almost one million new social and affordable homes over 20 years.

The call comes in response to new ABS 2021 Census Homelessness data recording more than 122,000 people are experiencing homelessness in Australia – an increase since the 2016 Census counted 116,000 people experiencing homelessness.

Sharon Callister is Mission Australia’s CEO.

“I’m not surprised that Australia’s homelessness figures have increased to more than 122,000. Our services and those we work with across the sector have certainly seen a surge in homelessness in recent years,” Ms Callister said.

“Behind these numbers are thousands of men, women and children who are living in the most precarious situations, forced to sleep in severely overcrowded dwellings, on a couch at a friend’s house, or even one of the six percent who are rough sleeping on the street or in a car.”

“Australia needs a long-term and far greater commitment from governments to build new social and affordable homes to meet the stark shortfall. This is a nationwide issue that needs a commitment from everyone – all governments, the corporate sector, charities and individuals if we are to have any hope of ending homelessness in Australia.”

Homelessness across the nation has risen by five percent between the 2016 and 2021 Censuses. The 2021 statistics recorded 122,494 people going without a safe and secure place to call home on any given night in Australia, with the majority experiencing hidden homelessness: staying in severely overcrowded dwellings, refuges, boarding houses, or temporarily with friends or family on Census night.

The rise in homelessness was largely driven by more people accessing temporary accommodation likely associated with measures put in place by local and state governments in response to COVID-19.

Around six percent of the homeless population are rough sleeping.

One in six or nearly 20,000 people who are homeless are aged 55 years and over, an increase of four percent since the 2016 Census. There are 942 young people aged 12-18 who are couch surfing on any given night.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top