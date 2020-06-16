  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    A Mein contribution
    A Mein contribution
    Christianity’s complex history with slavery
    Christianity’s complex history with slavery
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    The times they are a-changin’
    The times they are a-changin’
  • Reviews
    A timely look at slavery
    A timely look at slavery
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Light a candle for Melbourne at 8pm

Light a candle for Melbourne at 8pm

The Anglican Archbishop of Melbourne, Dr Philip Freier, is calling on people to light a candle each night at 8pm and place it into a window of their home as a sign of hope greater Melbourne enters a new COVID 19 curfew.

New and stringent restrictions come into effect, at midnight 6 August, that further limit movement and personal interaction in order to help stop the Coronavirus spread in Melbourne and throughout Victoria.

Dr Freir said that lighting a candle is small action that all can share.

“I will be lighting a candle at my home tonight, placing it in the window facing the street on which I live,” Dr Freier said.

“I invite people across our communities to light up the windows of their rooms, apartments and houses. Together we can spread the light as a sign of hope in these dark days.”

People of faith may want to pray as they light their candles.

“For Christians, lighting a candle is a symbol of God’s light piercing into the darkness of our own despair,” Dr Freier said.

“It’s our saying that God’s hope is the power that motivates us as we continue to endure these limitations and experience the sacrifice of this time.”

St Paul’s Cathedral Melbourne has created a webpage with shared social media resources and prayers at curfew time.

Partipants can post an image of their candle along with the #CandlesAtCurfew hashtag on social media.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

#WednesdayWisdom "But the Lord is with me like a m…
Today is National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Isl…
It's time to stop and smell the roses... Keiraview…
No one chooses to sleep rough. When we think about…
This year Pulse started a pilot project about grow…
Every church says they do – what does it mean when…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top