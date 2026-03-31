Jesus is Risen! Hallelujah! So why do we so often look for the living among the dead?  

The earliest accounts of the resurrection of Christ are found in two basic forms: stories of the empty tomb and stories of the appearances of the Risen Lord. For instance, in Mark 16:1-8, the women arrive at the tomb and find it empty; an angel instructs them to share the news with the disciples, thereby emphasising both the emptiness of the tomb and the imperative “to go” and “to tell others”. In Mathew’s account (Matthew 28: 1-10) Mary Magdalene and Mary encounter an empty tomb and an angel who assures them that Jesus has been raised from the dead with the imperative “to go quickly and tell his disciples”; they also meet the resurrected Jesus, who charges them with the command “to go and tell my brothers and sisters…” Similarly, in 1 Corinthians 15:1-11, Paul recounts the appearances of Jesus to various individuals and groups, underscoring the reality of the resurrection and the importance of bearing witness. Luke 24:13-35 describes how two disciples encounter the risen Jesus on the road to Emmaus, recognising him only as he breaks bread with them, and immediately they return to Jerusalem to report what they have seen.

These passages illustrate two recurring themes in the gospel accounts: first, the tomb is empty; second, the witnesses are commanded “to go” and “tell”. This command encourages an active response, inviting us—as it did the early witnesses— not to dwell “among the dead” but to a movement of “going” and “telling.” For it is in the movement of “going and telling” that the hope and joy of the resurrection is encountered and experienced. Just as those first witnesses were called to action, we too are invited to share hope in our communities and world —whether through acts of kindness, words of encouragement and accountability, or simply being present for others. In so doing, we participate in the ongoing story of the resurrection, bringing light and hope to the world around us, edging us forward to making possible and real “a new heaven and new earth” (Rev 21:1).

The message of Easter extends far beyond the empty tomb; it is anchored in the bold proclamation that Jesus has risen. The empty tomb is not just a historical event—it is a call to transformative action, urging us to share this news and embody its meaning in the world. In proclaiming ‘Jesus is risen’, we step into the world’s pain and injustice, carrying a hope that actively transforms despair into possibility. The resurrection reminds us that renewal and justice are possible, inspiring us to bring this hope into our communities through acts of kindness, advocacy, and solidarity.

‘Jesus is risen!’ These are powerful, countercultural words spoken boldly in faith amid a world burdened by pain, injustice, suffering, and poverty. Into this darkness and death, the resurrection serves as a radical truth: death has lost its sting; the darkness cannot overcome the light that has already entered the world. In every act of kindness, justice and bold declaration of life after death, we echo the truth that darkness cannot snuff out the light. The resurrection inspires us to move forward—not in passive observance, but in confident hope and purposeful action—bringing light and renewal wherever despair threatens to take hold.

The resurrection of Jesus marks the dawn of a new creation initiated by God—a creation in which each one of us is invited to play a part. This profound event does not simply signal a fresh start; it calls us to participate wholeheartedly in God’s unfolding story. The community, us, collective individuals, all called to be church – become a living, breathing expression of Christ’s presence. No longer defined merely by shared traditions or rituals, but shaped by compassion, justice, forgiveness, and a readiness to serve. The empty tomb is not a void but a place brimming with hope, possibility, and new life.

The resurrection invites us to encounter the risen Christ not just as a distant memory but as a living reality in our present. Christ work continues through us—his followers—who become the bearers of his good deeds and good news. This active participation means serving others, not by simply observing from afar, but by engaging directly with the needs and pains of the world. For example, volunteering at a local shelter, advocating for justice for the marginalised, the non-human creation, or supporting those in need through friendship and practical help are concrete ways we embody Christ’s presence. In these actions, we become agents of transformation, bearing witness to the hope and life that the resurrection offers.

The Easter message is not a call to remain at or in the tomb, but an invitation to move confidently and courageously forward in the world in faith, hope and purposeful action. The empty tomb is not a symbol of loss, but a call to action. We are prompted to go, to tell and to follow the living Christ in the world for he has gone ahead of us. Do we (still) have the courage to follow?

Living, risen and ascended Christ, may our living witness manifest your presence.

Rev Dr Seforosa Carroll, Acting Principal, United Theological College