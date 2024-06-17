Jesus film released in ASL

The Jesus film was recently re-released with a new version that pportrays the gospel story entirely through sign language.

The release of Jesus: a Deaf Missions film marks the first time the film has been made available in American Sign Language.

It was produced by a Deaf cast and crew for the Deaf community. Every actor in the film is a native signer. Actor Gideon Firl plays Jesus.

The Jesus Film Project aims to put the film into viewers’ “heart language”: the primary language in which a person thinks and communicates. Since 1979, Jesus Film Project has translated its flagship film, Jesus, into over 2,000 languages and counting.

Deaf Missions aims to eventually translate the new film into over 400 sign languages worldwide.

For more information visit the official website here.