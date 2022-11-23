  • Home
    We're All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    
    Amy Grant receives one of American music's highest honours
    
    A warning from Isaiah about the consequences of failing to be good stewards of God's creation
    
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    
    'Regenerating Australia' Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    
Illuminated Angels fly into Sydney from flood-ravaged Lismore



Three giant, illuminated angels are being installed in Pitt Street Uniting Church on Monday, 19 December. Created by artist Jyllie Jackson, and LightnUp in Lismore, the three angels are an opening contribution by LGBTIQ+ people of faith to World Pride, which comes to Sydney in February.

At 5.30pm on Monday 19 December, Sydney LGBTIQA+ people of faith and their allies will gather in Pitt Street Uniting Church to greet the angels and share plans for their celebration of World Pride.

Rev. Dr Josephine Inkpin is Minister at Pitt Street Uniting Church and co-chair of Equal Voices.

“Angels offer peace, joy, and goodwill to our world,” she said.

“After another difficult year of floods, the COVID-pandemic and war in our world, we badly need to receive all messengers of hope and love.”

“The LGBTIQA+ community has frequently been harmed in religious settings. In contrast, angels bridge the gap between different realms and offer vision and protection to those on the margins of society.”

Pitt Street Uniting Church raised funds to create the angels.

In February, the congregation will fund five free workshops run by Ms Jackson, where participants will create their own angel-lanterns to take to the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras or back to their communities.

Pitt Street Uniting Church chose LightnUp to create the angels and facilitate the workshops to create employment in Lismore.

 “This will be a very meaningful project touching many lives through the workshops, installation and the events the congregation is planning, bringing many people into the installation space, and into conversations around questions of sexuality, gender identity and faith,” Ms Jackson said.

Details of the angel-making workshops will be advertised in early 2023.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

