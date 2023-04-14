  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    In defence of Thomas: a doubting sceptic? or a passionate firebrand?
    In defence of Thomas: a doubting sceptic? or a passionate firebrand?
    The resurrection calls us to pay attention to this life
    The resurrection calls us to pay attention to this life
    Victim or victor? How the Easter story still resonates today
    Victim or victor? How the Easter story still resonates today
    Making Church Safe for LGBTQIA+ People
    Making Church Safe for LGBTQIA+ People
  • Reviews
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
  • News
  • Events
Home
Iftar at Kippax Uniting Church

Iftar at Kippax Uniting Church

“This is a historic moment for Canberra,” declared Mohammed Ali, founder of Helping ACT and leader in the Muslim community in Canberra.  Historic because to his knowledge this was the first time an Iftar was held in a church.

Kippax in collaboration with Helping ACT (a community service organisation helping Muslim Canberrans) and the Ginninderry developers hosted Iftar for over 160 people on Saturday night (15 April).  It was the second of two Iftars, the other being held in Ginninderry two weeks ago.

The Iftar, or the breaking of the fast, is one of the most significant points in the day during Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. Observing Muslims will abstain from all food and water — yes, even water — from the crack of dawn all the way until sunset, every day of this month. Iftar is the main meal of the fasting day, which occurs at sunset every day of Ramadan.

It was a joyous occasion and a wonderful example of shared hospitality and respect across the faiths.  Our Presbytery was well represented by Co-Chair Janet and Presbytery Minister Liz as well as people from a number of congregations in Canberra.  Also present were a leader of the Hindu community and the Deputy High Commissioner for Pakistan and ACT Deputy Chief Minister, Yvette Berry.

Of course such an event can only happen with the support of many volunteers, more so because we held our regular Marketplace the same day.  Our wonderful congregation managed to run Marketplace, flip the building from Marketplace to dining room for 160 people and a prayer space, serve and clean up the meal, then resent for worship. 

Rev. Karyl Davison & Rev. Aimee Kent

Share

Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top