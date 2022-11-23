Give hope: Share God’s love with a refugee going hungry this Christmas

Once again churches across Australia are joining together to give hope through the Christmas Bowl, continuing a tradition of Christian kindness that began more than 70 years ago. Since it was founded by Rev Frank. Byatt in 1949, the Christmas Bowl has brought together committed Australian Christians with dedicated local partners around the world, to bring hope to people uprooted by conflict and disaster.

Sadly, this year has been one of the toughest in recent memory. With the cost of living rapidly increasing for many of us, there is much uncertainty about the future. The impacts of the climate crisis, rising inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine are all contributing to growing food scarcity for many communities already uprooted by conflict and disaster. The global food crisis is now pushing millions to the brink of famine – with refugees around the world in urgent need of food, care, and lifesaving support.

In these difficult times, the Christmas Bowl not only expresses our unity in Christ, it provides a powerful way for Australian Christians to share hope through practical Christian action, led by our committed local partners working in some of the toughest conditions around the world. Please join with us, as together we help create a world where uprooted people have a safe place to belong.

Give hope to people like Mugisha and her children, who fled to Kenya six years ago after conflict broke out in her home country of Congo. Refugees like Mugisha were already struggling. But now the growing global food crisis, made worse by the war in Ukraine, has made it even harder to afford food, pushing millions to the brink of famine. And with the number of people uprooted from their homes at record levels, lifesaving aid is being stretched too thin, leaving many refugees at breaking-point.

Your kind gifts through the Christmas Bowl will help Act for Peace’s local partners respond to this crisis through practical Christian action – providing refugees with food, care and lifesaving support.

And together, we will be giving hope over the long term. Helping families like Mugisha’s to rebuild their lives; creating more compassion for refugees; advocating for a fairer international system; and, little by little, helping to create a world where uprooted people have a safe place to belong.

You can share God’s love with a refugee going hungry this Christmas at the official website here.