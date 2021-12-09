George Pérez announces cancer prognosis

Famed comic artist and writer George Pérez has announced that he has six months to a year to live, following a stage three pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

“I have been given the option of chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy, but after weighing all the variables and assessing just how much of my remaining days would be eaten up by doctor visits, treatments, hospital stays, and dealing with the often stressful and frustrating bureaucracy of the medical system, I’ve opted to just let nature take its course and I will enjoy whatever time I have left as fully as possible with my beautiful wife of over 40 years, my family, friends, and my fans,” Mr Pérez said.



Mr Pérez is the artist responsible for the Infinity Gauntlet series (which formed the basis of Marvel’s Infinity War and Endgame films).



In keeping with his fan friendly reputation, Mr Pérez announced that he wants to make one more public appearance before his passing.



He also said he intends to fulfill his current autograph slate. The loss of vision in one of his eyes has left him unable to draw much, and he has needed to cancel his remaining commissions.

Mr Pérez was previously the artist on Wonder Woman, Teen Titans, The Avengers, and his creator owned Sax and Violins. Renowned for his detailed art style, the 67 year-old artist inspired numerous others with his work, including Image founder Jim Lee.

George Pérez, Avengers/JLA, Marvel/DC

“This is not a message I enjoyed writing, especially during the Holiday Season, but, oddly enough, I’m feeling the Christmas spirit more now than I have in many years,” Mr Pérez said. “Maybe it’s because it will likely be my last. Or maybe because I am enveloped in the loving arms of so many who love me as much as I love them.”