Gen Z Is Choosing to Unplug — A Quiet Spiritual Shift

Gen Z grew up in a world shaped by constant connection. For many, smartphones arrived before independence, and digital life became second nature. But something is changing. A new study from Talker Research suggests that 63% of Gen Z are now intentionally stepping back from their devices, the highest rate of any generation. Millennials follow at 57%, then Gen X at 42%, and baby boomers at 29%.

On the surface, this looks like a lifestyle trend. But beneath it, there is something deeper. It reflects a growing awareness that constant connection does not always lead to real connection.

Most people recognise the feeling. You open an app hoping for distraction or companionship and leave feeling unsettled. The research suggests that around 70% of time spent online leaves Americans feeling disconnected or lonely. Screen use is also linked to feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or irritable. For many, it quietly erodes a sense of contentment.

From a faith perspective, this should not surprise us. Human beings are not simply wired for information or stimulation. We are created for presence. Scripture consistently draws us back to attentiveness. “Be still, and know that I am God” is not just an instruction for prayer. It is an invitation to a different way of living, one that resists noise and hurry.

What Gen Z seems to be discovering is that the pace and texture of digital life can work against that kind of stillness. When every spare moment is filled, there is little room left for reflection, for listening, or for noticing God at work in ordinary life.

The response has been practical. Around half of Americans now deliberately limit their screen time, and many report immediate benefits. They feel more present with others, more focused, and more aware of their surroundings. These are not dramatic transformations, but they point to something important. When we create space, even in small ways, we become more attentive to what matters.

There has also been a return to analogue habits. Writing in notebooks, reading printed books, using paper calendars. These choices are not driven by nostalgia so much as necessity. They create boundaries that digital devices struggle to maintain. They slow us down just enough to be present.

There is a spiritual resonance here. Christian formation has always included embodied practices. Reading Scripture slowly. Gathering in person. Sharing meals. Observing rhythms of rest like Sabbath. These are not efficient practices, but they are formative ones. They shape our attention and, over time, our loves.

The broader cultural shift toward what is being called “slow living” also reflects this longing. Many people are choosing quality over speed, depth over immediacy. They are rediscovering face-to-face conversation, time outdoors, and hands-on activities. In doing so, they are not rejecting technology entirely. They are reordering it.

This is where the church has something meaningful to offer. Not as a critic of technology, but as a community that understands the value of presence. The Christian story reminds us that God does not relate to us at a distance. In Christ, God draws near. The incarnation itself is a declaration that embodied, relational presence matters.

If younger generations are pulling back from screens, even in small ways, it may open space for deeper questions. What does it mean to be known? What does it mean to belong? Where can we find rest that actually restores us?

These are not new questions, but they feel newly urgent.

Technology is not going away. Nor should it. It can serve connection, creativity, and learning in powerful ways. But it is no longer being given unlimited access to our lives. People are beginning to choose when and how they engage with it.

That choice, in itself, is significant. It suggests a hunger for something more grounded, more human, and perhaps, more holy.

In a culture that rarely stops, even the simple act of unplugging can become a kind of quiet resistance. It can also become, if we allow it, an opening to encounter God in the stillness we so often avoid.