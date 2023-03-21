  • Home
    The Gospel According to Bluey
    Red Alert?
    How sport became the new religion – a 200-year story of society’s ‘great conversion’
    Surprise Me: A Lesson for Preachers from Matthew’s Gospel
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
From New Beginnings to Pittwater Uniting Church

Rev. Simon Lee has moved from New Beginnings Uniting Church to Pittwater Uniting Church.

He told Insights was looking forward to the new placement.

“I look forward to being part of the ministry team at Pittwater Uniting Church as they continue to share and live out the high calling of the gospel in our lives,” Rev. Lee said.

“Pittwater Uniting Church is a vibrant multigenerational congregation seeking to live out its vision and values in real and tangible ways.”

“One aspect of Pittwater Uniting that drew me to ministry with them was their commitment to being engaged in purposeful discipleship and leadership at every level of the church. This focus on discipleship resonates with me and compliments the ministry that I have been doing at New Beginnings Uniting Church and my involvement with Building a Discipling Culture.”

“It is an exciting time as Pittwater Uniting Church looks towards building upon the firm foundations that they have established as a church and continues to seek be an generous, engaged and active family of believers.”

On Sunday 26 February, Rev. Lee had a closure of ministry service at New Beginnings Uniting Church. He said he would miss much from his previous placement.

“After 15 years of ministry at New Beginnings Uniting Church I will miss the people, the relationships that have been forged over the many years,” Rev. Lee said.

“I also will miss being part of the active and engaged online presence that NEW Beginnings have developed. The online service, podcast, and creative ministry was an integral part of ministry at NBU.”

“For the past three years I have been praying about the future of NEW Beginnings and where God is calling me. It was in this time that I felt that God was prompting me to realise that God was going to do a new thing at NBU, and it was time for me to hand over the ministry there to where God is going to lead it into the future. It was in this place of searching for God’s call both personally and the church that I have been wrestling with what God was calling to do next.”

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

