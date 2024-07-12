  • Home
Forum to shine a spotlight on men’s mental health

A forum hosted by the New South Wales Parliament on 5 August aims to destigmatise conversations about mental health, particularly for men.

The inaugural Men’s Mental Health Forum will bring together mental health advocates, experts, and those with a lived experience of mental illness.

New South Wales accounts for the most male deaths by suicide in Australia. In 2023 alone, there were 934 suspected deaths by suicide in New South Wales, with men accounting for 78 percent of these.

The event will include high profile advocates for men’s mental health, Rugby League legend Greg Inglis and former Australian cricketer and MAFS star, Cam Merchant.

It will be facilitated by Dr Zac Seidler, Movember Men’s Health Research.

The NSW Government says it will deliver whole-of-government suicide prevention legislation within this term of Parliament.

Minister for Mental Health Rose Jackson said that ensuring people had access to mental health services was a priority for the NSW government.

“Despite high levels of need for men, we know it can be especially difficult for them to ask for help when they need it,’’ Ms Jackson said.


If this article brings up issues for you, help is available. The following helplines are available 24 hours a day:

Lifeline:  13 11 14
13 YARN:  13 92 76
Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636
Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467

Picture of Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

