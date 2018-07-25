Yes you should take that vacation, the Bible says so

We are living in a society that no matter how much we complain, we are addicted to working.

The Census 2016 found that in Sydney’s North one in five full-time workers put in at least nine hours of overtime per week or 49 hours. That same year the Centre for Future Work conducted a survey that found that full-time workers would put in more than five hours or unpaid overtime on average per week.

For most it isn’t a choice, with a rise employees in casual jobs also brings a sense of job insecurity, not to mention leave without pay and the cut in Sunday penalty rates. The ACTU trade union group stated that around 40% of employees are in insecure or casual jobs.

Whatever bracket you fit into, at some point it could feel like a monotonous existence that goes something like this: Wake up, go to work, go home, sleep and wake up again. But it’s not just that, it’s the deadlines, the bills, the year flying by, not enough hours in the day, and then right back to – wake up and go to work. It’s the type of runaway train, where your body and mind needs more than just a Kit Kat break.

That short weekend getaway or if possible a week or three weeks break, can give the clouded mind space to breathe and chance to swat away the worries at least for a few hours. This space allows for people to take stock of their relationships not only with themselves but with family, friends and with God.

“Come to me, all who labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” – Matthew 11:28-30

And on the 7th Day…

Do you observe the Sabbath?

For many Christian families and individuals unlike 20 years ago, Sundays isn’t necessarily dedicated to getting to church for an hour. These days the weekend is about trying to cram as much as you can because it’s finally a ‘free’ day to do the groceries, washing, take the kids to footy practice or to study. There is a certain guilt that creeps in, when deciding to just rest and ‘wasting’ the day.

Yet God makes it clear in Genesis, which is also reiterated in Exodus 20:8-11 and throughout the bible, the importance of rest and keeping the Sabbath holy for the Lord.

“Six days you shall work, but on the seventh day you shall rest. In plowing time and in harvest you shall rest.” – Exodus 34:21

Work smart

You’ve heard the phrase don’t take your work home, which is easier said than done with your phone pinging every few minutes with incoming work related emails and texts. But making sure there are clear parameters around working hours and sticking to them, is taking seriously your mental and physical health. No one benefits from burnout especially not you.

There are a number of studies that show the correlation of how taking a vacation, increases productivity at work. Dr Amantha Imber who is owner of Inventium, a Melbourne based consulting firm, introduced unlimited paid annual leave to all her employees.

Dr Imber told the ABC the move was to ensure that employees were able to maintain a healthy “balance between work and life.”

This honestly sounds like a dream but it’s a policy that has a lot of debate of its merit yet a number of companies in the U.K and the U.S have introduced the policy in their workplaces.

Vacay ready

So yes take that vacation, check in on your health, on your family, on your friend and check in on your spiritual journey.

Explore somewhere new in your own town, or a new continent. That rest and that exploration can open something new in your life and give you the opportunity to learn more about different cultures, other people, yourself and your faith.

Melissa Stewart