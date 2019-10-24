  • Home
    In defence of the Pharisees: on humility and righteousness
    What does it mean to pray?
    Looking at biblical ‘inspiration’
    Men’s Sheds and the Tools for Better Mental Health
    Christmas romance and redemption
    Unwriting the past and rewriting the future
    Why do we have to suffer?
    A Memorable Joke
Bruce Baird to deliver 2019 Gordon Moyes Memorial Lecture

Former Federal MP and NSW Minister Bruce Baird will deliver the 2019 Gordon Moyes Memorial Lecture on Monday, 18 November.

The lecture is named after former Wesley Mission Superintendent Rev. Dr Gordon Moyes.

Mr Baird’s lecture will centre on the role that the Christian community has in providing care to vulnerable and voiceless people.

Mr Baird was Federal Member representing Cook from 1998 to 2007 and chair of multiple House Committees.

Mission inaugurated the memorial lecture in 2015 to reflect on the impact of Gordon’s ministry and legacy, engaging with the topics that characterised his tenure as Superintendent of Wesley Mission.

Rev. Keith Garner is the current Wesley Mission Superintendent and CEO..

“Gordon Moyes exercised a remarkable 27 years of leadership at Wesley Mission,” Rev. Garner said.

“During this time, new innovations and partnerships were formed to help those most in need.”

“Bruce Baird is a natural choice to be the next lecturer in this series having himself used his political voice to address major social issues.”

The event is open to the public and admission is free.

The Gordon Moyes Memorial Lecture takes place on Monday 18 November at the Wesley Centre from 6pm.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights Editor

