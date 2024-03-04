  • Home
Blackheath Uniting Church to host a world of music

Blackheath Uniting Church to host a world of music

On Sunday, 10 March, Blackheath Uniting Church will host a concert with a unique mix of musical styles. Starting at 3pm, attendees will hear Chinese music, classical Western, contemporary, and Latin music. 

Hong Kong-based young musician Tze Tung Chan, will play the zhongruan, a Chinese four-stringed guitar.   Other performers include Blue Mountains resident Margo Adelson. 

The instrumental line up includes a string quartet with Alastair Duff-Forbes and Chaylah Chivas on violins, Steve Koroknay on viola, and cellist Samantha Knutsen. Guest performer Steven Wang will play the guqin, an ancient seven-stringed zither. 

Tickets are available at Trybooking or at the door. Adults $55, seniors $42, concession, students and children $35. 

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

