Animated Jesus film coming in 2025 

Jesus Film Project has announced the launch of an animated Jesus film in cinemas in December 2025. 

The film will be a remake of the 1979 Jesus film, which holds a Guinness World Record as the most translated film of all time. The film draws on a team whose credits include Pixar, Disney, and Star Wars. 

Dominic Carola, the film’s director, previously worked on MulanThe Lion King, and Lilo & Stitch.  

“I feel honored to serve with this truly dream team of feature animation veterans and impressive studio industry artisans,” Mr Carola said.  

“We are working towards presenting the true story of Jesus beautifully animated and making His story more accessible to the world. Leaning into a classic artistic approach, we’re combining that with ground-breaking digital innovations to deliver a visually stunning and emotionally resonant portrayal of Jesus’ life like never before. The team is thoroughly excited that subsequent aspects of the animated film will be used across various platforms, including virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and the emerging Metaverse.” 

Josh Newell is Executive Director of Jesus Film Project. 
 
“Just like the original, this animated experiential film will ultimately touch lives in over 2,000 languages, spreading the hope of Jesus to people around the globe,” he said. 

“It’s amazing to be a part of the continued dispersal of the story of Jesus. Even still in 2023, we’re sharing the gospel in new languages and new ways. The telling of the story of Jesus has evolved throughout history, from the Roman Road to the Gutenberg Press, and right up to the present day through the medium of animated film.” 

For more information visit the official website here.  

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

