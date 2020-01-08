An Enduring Community Spirit

Throughout the summer, the Blue Mountains region has been on high alert. The reality of bushfires has become commonplace across generations in the naturally beautiful area west of Sydney, and the strong community response to adversity has only strengthened over time.

Before the Christmas break, we were able to chat to Rev. Ellie Elia from Glenbrook Uniting Church, learning her valuable insights as a Blue Mountains local. Rev. Elia’s congregation participated in the Advent Day of Prayer on 1 December 2019, to raise awareness of the Moderator’s Bushfire Appeal, showing the local community’s heightened awareness of the danger and risk associated with bushfires.

Locals have experienced the reality of fire tragedies, rebuilding, and renewal close to home for decades, and make up one a resilient community.



The 28 October 1968 lower Blue Mountains fires led to the loss of three NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers who gave their lives to protect their community, and plunged the area into a five day state of emergency. There were also many houses lost and extensive destruction to local bushland, nature and wildlife. To learn more about the 1968 fires that engulfed the wider Mountains region, read the 2018 flashback in the Sydney Morning Herald. Volunteer firefighters also sadly lost their own homes while on the frontline defending the community.

The 1968 fires are a chilling memory that sadly mirror the current widespread devastation of the ongoing bushfires throughout the nation. It is the memory of these devastating fires that have strengthened local spirits to work together and unite in trialling times ever since.

Similarly, the 2013 fires which spread over Winmalee and Yellow Rock in the area completely destroyed around 200 homes and damaged around 200 more. Springwood Uniting Church closest to these fires, at the time, focused their recovery on finding joy again through children and families. There is an underlying message here: to ensure younger generations in the area are well-educated about the risk of fire, and remain calm when future incidents present themselves.



In the current fire season, Ellie says that children in her congregation are drawing the line between fires and climate change, which is an ongoing topic of discussion nationally. Younger generations will be the centre of hope, inspiration and courage in crises of the future. The current fire season has highlighted the importance of continuing the foster the impact of churches across generations in response to a crisis, towards recovery and renewal. To learn more about the interconnected role of churches in times of crisis, visit the NSW Disaster Recovery Chaplaincy Network website.

Ellie lives in Katoomba, and reminds us that fires have always been a part of the local landscape and topography, with locals remaining calm and taking each incident as it comes – going about their daily lives are regularly as possible, throughout the year. It is the reality of ‘living in a National Park’, and residents are accustomed to making quick decisions and deciding next steps both as individuals, families and collectively, during the fire season.

“Neighbours call upon neighbours…the community spirit is really strong,” Ellie said, reminding us of the silver lining of coping with regular bushfires, as they bring out a beautiful sense of unity amongst locals, to survive and move forward. Ellie shared many examples of this, including people collecting their friends and neighbours pets to protect them from harm’s way, cafes feeding fire fighters for free, and people volunteering their time and safety to protect the wider community’s homes.

This is a strong community. This is a united community. A community focused on working together to grow and prepare for what is coming next. As Ellie put it, it’s an “interesting juxtaposition between devastation and seeing the best in the community”. Despite the constant smell of smoke throughout the summer and the ongoing reality of potential evacuation, the Blue Mountains is a beautiful community, where you can count on your neighbour to have your back.

When the fires die down in the coming weeks, local MP Susan Templeman reminds us we need to ‘revive tourism’ and ‘provide immediate relief’ to local businesses.

Mark Greenhill is the Mayor of the Blue Mountains, a role he has held since shortly before the 2013 fires. Mr Greenhill expressed his support for local volunteer firefighters.

“As we confront tougher conditions, please think of our crews,” he said.



“They are out there on the front line. Their families know this. We cannot express our gratitude deeply enough. I feel strongly when I think of them. We all want them home safe at the end of each day. We are an amazing community. Our closeness to each other is inspiring.”

Follow Mayor Greenhill’s Facebook page for more local alerts specific to the Blue Mountains region.

To lend a helping hand to affected friends and family across NSW & ACT, consider making a donation to the Moderator’s Bushfire Appeal today.

Also, visit this page for an extensive list of ways to donate to affected communities and wildlife at this time.

Paul Sourlos