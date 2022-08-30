  • Home
    Experiencing God: What do we actually mean when we speak of God?
    Experiencing God: What do we actually mean when we speak of God?
    Abuse of Power and the Power to Abuse
    Abuse of Power and the Power to Abuse
    Hearing Scripture's diverse voices
    Hearing Scripture’s diverse voices
    When did we begin?
    When did we begin?
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    'Regenerating Australia' Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
Home
Adnan Syed freed

Adnan Syed freed

After more than two decades in prison, Adnan Syed, the subject of the popular podcast Serial, is free after a judge ordered his release.

Mr Syed, 41, was found guilty in 2000 for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.

Launching in 2014, the Serial podcast was initially hosted by journalist Sarah Koening, who investigated the case and divided the story into weekly, hour-long episodes.

At the end of the podcast, Ms Koening said that she could not believe that Mr Syed was guilty, “beyond reasonable doubt.”

Maryland state attorney, Marilyn Mosby said that at the time of his initial trial, the prosecution did not release all evidence to Mr Syed’s defence council. This, she said, included exculpatory evidence, including DNA left at the crime scene and other suspects that were being investigated.

Ms Mosby’s office said that further investigation had, “revealed undisclosed and newly developed information regarding two alternative suspects, as well as unreliable cellphone tower data.”

Hae Min Lee’s family has long believed Mr Syed was guilty, however, and said in 2016 that, “It remains hard to see so many run to defend someone who committed a horrible crime, who destroyed our family, who refuses to accept responsibility, when so few are willing to speak up for Hae.”

While Mr Syed is free, an investigation is ongoing, and his innocence has not been certified.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

