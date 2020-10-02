  • Home
    The Art of Preaching
    An inter-church dance
    Banning conversion therapy and the essence of the Gospel
    Is this Jesus’ face?
    Diving into the beautifully, brutal soul of Australia
    Jazz Thornton’s call to action
    Is this one better than the original?
    Timeless miracles
Adamstown Uniting Church to present A Restoration Messiah

On Sunday 15 November, Adamstown Uniting Church will present A Restoration Messiah, an online concert of highlights from Handel’s Messiah in aid of the church’s building restoration Restoration fund.

“Adamstown are very blessed to have two musicians as key members who have during COVID been practising with a choir online and have now put together a rendition of the Messiah,” Rev. Dr Pattenden said.

Concert performers include Jennifer Barnes (Soprano), Rosemary Saunders (Alto), Sam Elmi (Tenor), Christopher Allan (Bass) and Rev. Dr Pattenden (Reader).

To avoid transmission of the virus, all parts of the songs were individually recorded and later edited together.

“Rather than going quiet during this time, Adamstown has been singing,” Rev. Dr Pattenden said.

Adamstown Uniting Church’s brick church building dates back to 1924, and needs repair and restoration.

Adamstown Uniting Church are looking to raise funds to complete these restoration works in time for the building’s centenary in 2024. This work will require between $100,000 and $150,000, and includes redesigned guttering, repointed brickwork and painting that will ensure the building’s appearance and integrity .

The first Methodist meeting in Adamstown took place in 1874.

Viewers can watch the live stream via Adamstown Uniting Church’s website in exchange for a donation towards the restoration works, between $5 and $25.

For more information, visit Adamstown Uniting Church’s website here or email info@adamstownuca.org.au

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

