Moderator’s Appeal for flooding in northern NSW

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from towns in northern New South Wales and south-east Queensland as “unprecedented” flooding from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie continues. Widespread damage due to flooding is, reportedly, the worst in 50 years.

Areas most affected



Major flood warnings are in place for the Tweed and Wilsons Rivers in NSW and the Logan, Albert and Bremer Rivers in Queensland

Flood evacuation orders have been issued for: Murwillumbah, South and East Murwillumbah, Condong, Tumbulgum, Tweed Heads, Tweed Heads South and West, Kingscliff, Chinderah, Fingal Head, Bilambil, Lismore CBD, North and South Lismore, Kyogle, Ocean Shores, Billinudgel, New Brighton, northern Gold Coast, Logan and Rocky Creek Dam and The Flats

Flood evacuation warnings are current for: Callide Dam, Kroombit Dam and Banana Shire

Emergency alerts have been issued for: Tallebudgera Valley, Beaudesert

The Moderator, Rev. Myung Hwa Park encourages us to pray and support the disaster affected areas, specifically the communities and individuals who have been affected by the flooding.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the communities of northern NSW and south-east Queensland. We also pray for those who are tirelessly assisting in recovery and emergency relief efforts,” says Rev. Park.

What you can do

Pray for the protection and safety of those communities and individuals involved in the floods

Pray for volunteers and emergency services personnel who are involved in assisting those in distress

Pray for Disaster Chaplains offering assistance to stressed and grieving individuals

Donate to the Modertor’s Appeal

Donate to the Moderator’s Appeal by visiting our donation page and selecting “Moderator’s Appeal” in the “I am donating to” section