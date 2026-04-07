The Chosen Season Six Set to Premiere as the Story Moves Toward the Cross

One of the world’s most widely watched faith-based television dramas is preparing to enter its most emotionally and theologically significant chapter. Season Six of The Chosen will premiere globally on Prime Video on 15 November 2026, bringing viewers into the final hours of Jesus’ earthly life and the events leading to the crucifixion.

The new season, consisting of six episodes, will launch with three episodes released at once, followed by weekly episodes through early December. The season finale will take a different form, arriving as a standalone theatrical release in early 2027. Australian audiences will be able to stream the series alongside viewers in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Latin America and parts of Africa.

Since its debut, The Chosen has sought to tell the story of Jesus not simply through familiar Gospel moments, but through the perspectives of those who encountered him: disciples, sceptics, religious leaders and ordinary people living under Roman occupation. The series has attracted more than 300 million viewers worldwide, making it one of the most-watched faith-based dramas ever produced.

Season Six turns its attention to what Christians recognise as the turning point of salvation history: the day of Jesus’ death.

According to the creators, the new season explores the final 24 hours before the crucifixion, portraying the conflicting interpretations surrounding Jesus’ fate. Religious authorities see justice being carried out, Roman rulers seek political stability, while Jesus’ followers experience confusion, grief and fear. At the centre stands Jesus himself, resolute in a mission that leads inevitably to the cross.

Series creator and executive producer Dallas Jenkins has said that while many people know the outline of the crucifixion story, fewer understand the deeper “why” behind these events, a question the season aims to explore through character-driven storytelling rather than spectacle alone.

Jonathan Roumie returns in the role of Jesus, alongside a returning ensemble cast including Shahar Isaac as Peter, Paras Patel as Matthew, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene and Luke Dimyan as Judas. The series continues its emphasis on portraying biblical figures as recognisably human: people shaped by doubt, loyalty, misunderstanding and hope.

This approach has helped the show resonate beyond church audiences, inviting viewers of varying faith backgrounds to encounter the Gospel story in a fresh way.

The upcoming season is part of a broader collaboration between 5&2 Studios, the independent studio founded by Jenkins, and Amazon MGM Studios. The agreement includes streaming rights to earlier seasons as well as future projects connected to The Chosen universe, including new scripted and unscripted content.

The partnership signals how faith-based storytelling is increasingly finding a place within mainstream entertainment platforms, reaching audiences far beyond traditional Christian media spaces.

For many congregations, The Chosen has become more than entertainment. Small groups, youth ministries and discussion gatherings have used episodes as conversation starters about Scripture, discipleship and the humanity of Jesus.

Season Six may offer particular opportunities for reflection, as it invites viewers to sit with themes central to the Christian faith: sacrifice, injustice, courage and the mystery of God’s redemptive plan unfolding through suffering.

By focusing closely on the final day before the crucifixion, the series encourages viewers to slow down and inhabit a story often rushed through during Holy Week readings. The narrative asks not only what happened, but how those closest to Jesus experienced those moments and how their confusion and fear mirror our own responses to uncertainty and loss.

The creators have confirmed that the seven-season arc of The Chosen will conclude with Season Seven, which will focus on the resurrection.

As the series moves toward its conclusion, Season Six represents the emotional and spiritual centre of the story, the moment where hope appears darkest and yet, for Christians, becomes most profound.

For viewers and churches alike, the coming season offers an invitation not just to watch a familiar story, but to encounter it again with renewed attention.

All five seasons of The Chosen are available to watch on Prime Video