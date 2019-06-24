A well framed game

Review: The Framed Collection

Developed by the Melbourne-based Australian studio Loveshack, The Framed Collection features two games with a charming art style that deserves a good deal of attention.

When the first title was released on PC back in 2014, Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima said that “without any doubt” it was his personal pick for game of the year. Playing through a few hours of the title reveals an accessibility that can only be delivered by a game with strong design thinking.

A strategy title with a difference, Framed operates with a simple enough premise: players manipulate a series of comic panels that tell a story. Changing the order of events leads to different outcomes. The story that results shows two ambiguous characters who are trying to get past armed guards and police.



With its jazz music and retro aesthetic, the game evokes the film noir genre.



While the game starts simply enough, with the player working with three panels, the difficulty picks up.

While the Framed games have a little cartoon violence, this is always fairly nondescript and the game should appeal to a wide audience. With some parental discretion, the game could be a great choice for families.

The Switch version, which Insights had access to, works well in both handheld and docked modes.

With a current sale, the collection is available on the Switch for $7.





The Framed Collection is currently available on Nintendo Switch and PC



Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor