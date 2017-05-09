Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
You've never seen the nativity story like this before

Sep 20, 2017

Ever wondered how the donkey felt about carrying pregnant Mary (the impeccable mother of Jesus) as her and Joseph were turned away from one inn after another in Bethlehem? Or what about what the camels thought after travelling across deserts with the three kings that really wanted to meet the actual King of Kings?

Well, I didn’t even realize I wanted know until The Star trailer dropped.

This summer, Sony has brought a new twist to the epic age-old story. The Star shares a fresh perspective of the events leading up to Jesus’ birth from none other than animals who witnessed it.

The birth of Christ is an important event that is at the heart of Christian faith and now it looks like it will be shared with a whole new generation with this quirky animation, in cinemas November 30.

Oh and I almost forgot to mention the voice cast, you might of heard of them, it includes Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Kelly Clarkson and Steven Yeun.

Have a look at the trailer below.

 

