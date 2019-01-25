Uniting Church Members to Join Climate Change Rally

A flock of Canberra’s Uniting Church ministers and congregants will join a rally outside parliament house on 12 February. The rally aims to demonstrate that Australian voters want serious action on Climate Change.

Rev. Jason John is a Uniting Earth Advocate. He said that, since Union, the Uniting Church has been committed to the renewal of God’s Creation, and that this principle was affirmed at the last Assembly.

The New South Wales State election takes place on Saturday, 23 March and a federal election is due in May.

According to Rev. John, 2019 being a double election year presents the NSW/ACT Synod with a chance to work “with all fellow Australians of goodwill… for justice and peace, calling for honesty and integrity… challenging acquisitiveness and greed.” These words, he noted, are taken from the church’s 1988 Statement to the Nation, which can be read in full online.

The rally takes place at 12 February, with Uniting Church members meeting outside parliament, near the fountain at 9am. Organisers are asking that participants wear Uniting Church colours or a “Uniting for the Common Good” t-shirt.

For more information, and to keep up to date with any last minute information, visit the Facebook event.



Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor