The Mountain Goats Singer Gets Biblical About Gun Violence

Feb 21, 2018

Following the tragic death of 17 people in a South Florida school on 14 February, one response has been a call for prayer to return to a prominent place in American schools. One US Christian radio host has gone so far as to suggest that prayer in the school would have prevented the attack.

Taking a different tact, the Mountain Goats’ lead singer, John Darnielle, recently took to Twitter to decry the lack of action on gun control. His comments took on the theology of prayer and the subject of when action was required.

The 50 year old musician, who previously considered a life as a preacher, took umbrage with the repeated expressions of thoughts and prayers on the platform following outbreaks of gun violence. His comment thread expounded on James 2.


Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

 

 

