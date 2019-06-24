Synod agrees to work towards new formation process

The Synod Meeting has agreed by consensus to work towards a new process of formation.



The proposal had five work packages and was introduced by Moderator Simon Hansford and Associate Secretary Bronwyn Murphy on Saturday 6 July.



United Theological College Principal Peter Walker said that a Bachelor of Ministry program was currently underway, which would be implemented in the new process as an option alongside the Bachelor of Theology. Rev. Walker said it would be available from 2021.

Discernment groups took time to consider the proposal.



Regional formation was recognised by discernment groups as being a need, although a number of groups raised concerns over how it would be resourced.



Discernment groups also raised the need for training relevant to a 21st century context and beyond.

The proposal passed by consensus.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor