Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Home News Synod agrees to work towards new formation process

Synod agrees to work towards new formation process

Jul 07, 2019News, Synod 2019 - Living Church0

Like

The Synod Meeting has agreed by consensus to work towards a new process of formation.

The proposal had five work packages and was introduced by Moderator Simon Hansford and Associate Secretary Bronwyn Murphy on Saturday 6 July.

United Theological College Principal Peter Walker said that a Bachelor of Ministry program was currently underway, which would be implemented in the new process as an option alongside the Bachelor of Theology. Rev. Walker said it would be available from 2021.

Discernment groups took time to consider the proposal.

Regional formation was recognised by discernment groups as being a need, although a number of groups raised concerns over how it would be resourced.

Discernment groups also raised the need for training relevant to a 21st century context and beyond.

The proposal passed by consensus.

The final day of the 2019 Synod meeting is currently underway

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Previous PostEngaging the local community: the answer to church irrelevancy

Related articles

NewsSynod 2019 - Living Church
Like

Synod Day 3 Wrap Up

Jul 07, 2019

Read more0 Comment
NewsSynod 2019 - Living Church
Like

Synod aims for growth

Jul 07, 2019

Read more0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertising

Connect with us

facebook twitter

Add an Event

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights' readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Instagram