Sharing ‘God moments’ in UTalk on ordination

More than 100 Uniting Church ordained Ministers — both Ministers of the Word and Deacons — as well as lay ministry agents, gathered to share their experience of ordination, at the 21st UTalk hosted by the Moderator, Rev. Myung Hwa Park.

The UTALK meetings have provided an enriching opportunity to hear diverse perspectives about the life of the church and “moments of enlightenment” or “God moments.”

Rev. Dorothy Harris Gordon travelled from Lismore in the Bundjalung Nation, to start the day with an Acknowledgement of Country.

As one of the Moderator’s last events before Synod, Rev. Park prayed in Christ’s name for “the gift of leadership that awakens in us as a vocation. I seek your Spirit to invigorate in our hearts, to make us mindful of the providence that calls us to serve. Let us have the wisdom to read time clearly and know when the seed of change will flourish.”

Guest speaker Rev. Professor Andrew Dutney offered a deeper understanding of ordination with his two keynotes on the subject and noted the significance of understanding ordination in the life of the Church.

Rev. Andrew Collis convened the contributions by ministers Rev. Bernard Thorogood, Rev. Eli Ellia, Rev. Haloti Kailahi and Rev. Nerida Drake, who all shared their ministry journeys.

Associate Professor Gerard Moore, Uniting Theological College, wrapped up the day with some theological observations, gathering the contributions from the groups and five speakers.

Dr Moore put forward three challenges. First, what is the future’s call to us? Second, what is the next ‘mind’ step going to be about? “The entire mindset of people has completely changed from thinking about how God works through to how they are taking in knowledge. There is a ministry challenge [here] which we have to take up.” And thirdly, how is the current sense of structures working in our society? “The stronger the structural thinking, the more we will be able as a group to take up the range of challenges that the Royal Commission is bringing.”

Pictured: The Moderator Rev. Myung Hwa Park, Rev. Bernard Thorogood and the General Secretary Rev. Jane Fry