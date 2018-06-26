Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Home News Refugee Welcome Centre Finally Opens

Refugee Welcome Centre Finally Opens

Jun 26, 2018News0

Like

Members of Leichardt Uniting Church were among those celebrating the opening of the Wharf Road Inner West Refugee Welcome Centre on Sunday, 24 June.

The opening marks the culmination of years of work and lobbying of the local council.

Located in Roselle’s Callan Park, the new centre provides refugees in the inner west with a single location to access wraparound support.  

Funding for the centre comes from the “Archbishop Anthony Fisher Syrian Refugee Appeal”, raised across the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney.

The welcome centre had been the subject of a long dispute over the use of Callan Park, a site that was previously a mental asylum and the site for Roseville Hospital.

The proposal to open the centre stalled amidst pressure from anti-development groups, and far right protesters who disrupted a Leichardt council meeting. In December 2015, however, the Council approved a plan for the centre.

Leichardt Uniting Church member and Sydney Alliance activist David Barrow told Insights that the church was part of a lobbying effort to see the centre open.

“It’s very pleasing to see Council succeed in opening this centre, with the support of the Sydney Alliance,” Mr Barrow said.

“People from the church are looking forward to volunteering.”

St Columbas Leichhardt and Settlement Services International were also represented at the celebration.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Related articles

FeaturesGeneral Secretary
Like

Faith requires courage and imagination

Jun 26, 2018

Read more0 Comment
Belief MattersYour Say
Like

What I want to say to the church

Jun 26, 2018

Read more0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertising

Connect with us

facebook twitter

Add an Event

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights' readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Instagram