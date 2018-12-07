Karen Mitchell Lambert Named As New Pulse Leader

Rev. Karen Mitchell Lambert has been named as the next Pulse leader, a role that she will start on 1 March 2019.

She told Insights that she is “super excited to be part of the Pulse team.”

“Already I can see such great opportunities from us working together to make space in the Church for emerging generations,” she said.

Rev. Mitchell Lambert says that her first task is to get out and meet Uniting Church youth, young adults and Church leaders, “To figure out what is needed and how we are going to prioritise these things for maximum impact.”

“I am keen to work with the many gifted people in our church to help the whole church express ministry for the first third generations that is as broad and diverse as our Church,” she said.

“Joyce, our first Pulse young leader, is a great asset to the team with great experience in Leadership, youth and cross cultural ministry.”

“We are looking forward to meeting everyone and growing this innovative community. If you want to be part of it and have some ideas, text, email, or Facebook me!”

Rev. Mitchell Lambert has previously worked in a number of Uniting Church roles, most recently as Church Engagement Leader with Parramatta-Nepean Presbytery. She was also previously the Uniting Church Chaplain at Western Sydney University.

The role was previously filled by Bradon French, who has since moved to work with VicTas Synod.

Pulse is NSW/ACT Synod’s youth ministry. For more information on Pulse, visit the official website here.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor