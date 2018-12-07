Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Home News Karen Mitchell Lambert Named As New Pulse Leader

Karen Mitchell Lambert Named As New Pulse Leader

Dec 19, 2018News0

Like

Rev. Karen Mitchell Lambert has been named as the next Pulse leader, a role that she will start on 1 March 2019.

She told Insights that she is “super excited to be part of the Pulse team.”

“Already I can see such great opportunities from us working together to make space in the Church for emerging generations,” she said.

Rev. Mitchell Lambert says that her first task is to get out and meet Uniting Church youth, young adults and Church leaders, “To figure out what is needed and how we are going to prioritise these things for maximum impact.”

“I am keen to work with the many gifted people in our church to help the whole church express ministry for the first third generations that is as broad and diverse as our Church,” she said.

“Joyce, our first Pulse young leader, is a great asset to the team with great experience in Leadership, youth and cross cultural ministry.”

“We are looking forward to meeting everyone and growing this innovative community. If you want to be part of it and have some ideas, text, email, or Facebook me!”

Rev. Mitchell Lambert has previously worked in a number of Uniting Church roles, most recently as Church Engagement Leader with Parramatta-Nepean Presbytery. She was also previously the Uniting Church Chaplain at Western Sydney University.

The role was previously filled by Bradon French, who has since moved to work with VicTas Synod.

Pulse is NSW/ACT Synod’s youth ministry. For more information on Pulse, visit the official website here.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Previous PostJesus' Humble Birth

Related articles

Press PlayReviews
Like

‘Ladies in Black’ is one of the best Aussie films yet

Dec 19, 2018

Read more2 Comment
Press PlayReviews
Like

Questioning Theology with Smallfoot

Dec 19, 2018

Read more0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertising

Connect with us

facebook twitter

Add an Event

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights' readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Instagram