The 2019 Women of Diversity dinner has the theme, “Harmony Begins At Home.”



The 2018 installment of the event brought together some 300 women from over 20 cultural backgrounds for a night of singing, dancing, eating, and laughter.



Lynda Ben-Menashe is Community Relations & Policy Manager for the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies. “The WDD is the city’s premier multicultural event for women, giving them the opportunity to celebrate their own cultures, embrace the cultures of others and to just have fun,” she said.



“Our message is simple: whether you were born in Australia, or arrived recently, we all want this home of ours to be a harmonious and peaceful place for our families. The WDD is an avenue to express this sentiment.”

This is the fourth year that the event will run and will feature a vegetarian meal, dancing, and performances.

The event costs $50 (or $25 for concession holders).

The Women of Diversity Dinner is organised by a partnership of organisations including the Ethnic Communities’ Council of NSW, Afghan Women of the Move, Australian South Sea Islanders (ASSI) – Port Jackson, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Muslim Women’s National Network, NSW Jewish Board of Deputies, SAHELI, Settlement Services International, the Uniting Church, and individual women.

This year’s dinner takes place at the Parra Villa Function Lounge.



For more information, check out the event Facebook page.

The 2019 Women of Diversity Dinner takes place on 6 July at 7pm. To register for the event, visit the Humanitix page.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor