Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Home News Harmony Begins At Home

Harmony Begins At Home

May 15, 2019News0

1

The 2019 Women of Diversity dinner has the theme, “Harmony Begins At Home.”

The 2018 installment of the event brought together some 300 women from over 20 cultural backgrounds for a night of singing, dancing, eating, and laughter.

Lynda Ben-Menashe is Community Relations & Policy Manager for the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies. “The WDD is the city’s premier multicultural event for women, giving them the opportunity to celebrate their own cultures, embrace the cultures of others and to just have fun,” she said.

“Our message is simple: whether you were born in Australia, or arrived recently, we all want this home of ours to be a harmonious and peaceful place for our families. The WDD is an avenue to express this sentiment.”

This is the fourth year that the event will run and will feature a vegetarian meal, dancing, and performances.

The event costs $50 (or $25 for concession holders).

The Women of Diversity Dinner is organised by a partnership of organisations including the Ethnic Communities’ Council of NSW, Afghan Women of the Move, Australian South Sea Islanders (ASSI) – Port Jackson, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Muslim Women’s National Network, NSW Jewish Board of Deputies, SAHELI, Settlement Services International, the Uniting Church, and individual women.

This year’s dinner takes place at the Parra Villa Function Lounge.

For more information, check out the event Facebook page.

The 2019 Women of Diversity Dinner takes place on 6 July at 7pm. To register for the event, visit the Humanitix page.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Previous PostUnited Bible Societies Turns 73

Related articles

News
Like

Church politics

May 16, 2019

Read more0 Comment
News
1

United Bible Societies Turns 73

May 15, 2019

Read more0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertising

Connect with us

facebook twitter

Add an Event

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights' readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Instagram