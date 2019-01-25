Uniting Church members receive Australia Day Honours

Uniting Church members were among 1127 outstanding and inspirational Australians to be recognised in the Australia Day 2019 Honours List. Congratulations to all Honours recipients recognised for their contribution to the wider community.

Uniting Church Synod of NSW/ACT members who received honours:

Member (AM) of the Order of Australia

Ms Julie Elizabeth McCrossin

For significant service to the community, particularly through LGBTIQ advocacy roles, and to the broadcast media. Community: LGBTIQ rights advocate since the 1970s. Contributor, Law Society Journal, Law Society of New South Wales, since 2014. Council Member, South Sydney Uniting Church, current.

Medal (OAM) of the Order of Australia

Mrs Rhonda Ann Amos

For service to the Morpeth Uniting Church. Service includes: Morpeth Uniting Church: Organist, since 1964. Elder, since 1978. Cradle Roll Organiser, since 1960. Communion Officer, since 1985. Friendship Group Organiser, since 1996.

Mr Terence Grant Birtles

For service to the community through a range of roles. Community Uniting Church in Australia Canberra City Uniting Church: • Chairperson, Church Council, 2010-2015. • Member, Church Council, 2015-2018. • Lay Preacher, since 1962. • Elder, 15 years. • Organist, since 2010.

Mrs Margaret Gwendoline Kennedy

For service to the community of Armidale. Re-established Armidale Drama and Musical Society, 1990-2007. • Teacher, Sandon Public School, 1981-1990. • Founder, Armidale Eights Square Dance, 1974-1983. • Coordinator, Uniting Church Youth Group, 1974-1981.

Mrs Coleen Lucille Houston

For service to the community of Hay. Bishop’s Lodge Historic House and Heritage Rose Garden, Hay • Committee Member, since 1985. • Coordinator, Lodge Spring Market, ‘for 10 years’. Rose Society of South Australia • President, Chaffey Rose Club (Branch), since circa 2013. • Hay Uniting Church • Elder, current.

Mrs Gillian Margaret Lomath

For service to the community of Mullumbimby. • Co-ordiantor, Mullumbimby Food Box, current. • Committee Member, Mullumbimby HIgh School Students Ex-Students Association, current. • Volunteer, Cancer Council of Brunswick Valley, 2009-2017.

Mrs Marion Ruth Meischke

For service to education. Education • Casual Teacher, Gundaroo Public School, 1987-1995 and 2000-2006. • Founding Music Teacher, Jerrabomberra Public School, 2002-2015. • Volunteer, Uniting Church Community Centre, Gundaroo, since 1988.

Mrs Jane Thornton

For service to the community through social welfare organisations. Uniting Board Member, since 2014. Member, Mission Governance Collaboration Committee, since 2018. Chair, Capital Advancement Committee, since 2017. Member, Capital Advancement Committee, since 2014. Member, Governance and Church Collaboration Committee, 2017 – 2018. Member, Mission and Church Collaboration Committee, 2016 – 2017. Member, Governance Committee, 2016 – 2017.