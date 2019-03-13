An in-depth look at Luke

On Sunday, 16 March Rev. Dr Bill Loader took an audience through a closer look of the Gospel of Luke.



‘Looking at Luke’ took place at Blacktown Uniting Church.



The event was organised through Parramatta-Nepean Presbytery. It was an insightful and at times challenging look at the Gospel of Luke.



Luke’s Gospel, the audience heard, was very distinct as a Gospel in many ways. Stylistically and theologically, it has different emphases to Mathew, Mark, and John.



Albert Olley is the Chief Operating Officer of Uniting Resources and a Uniting Church lay preacher. He told Insights that, “Looking at Luke was a day very well spent, interest, challenging, informative and an eye opening day.”



“Rev Loader, presented Luke in a conversational and engaging way, walking us through three different ways of considering the gospel, the Good News according to Luke, Faith and Ethics according to Luke and Scripture and Identify according to Luke,” Mr Olley said.



“It was good to gain a better understanding of the historical context of the writings and the way the writers shaped the gospels to support the perspective they were presenting for their target audience of the day.”

“The key takeaway for me as a lay preacher was the reflection that in preaching it should be considered as an opportunity to allow people to be forgiven, healed and the fruits of the spirit grow, providing opportunity for each of us to connect with God who engaged us in a relationship. And the not so gentle counsel that when you try to make a name for yourself you are likely to cause communication issues, re the Tower of Babel.”

The complete slides from the event are available on Rev. Dr Loader’s official website.

Rev. Dr Bill Loader is an Emeritus Professor of New Testament at Murdoch University. In 2018, he moved to Orange NSW to be closer to family.

