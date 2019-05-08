A mental health journey

Within our families, community, or workplace, most Australians will have encounters with depressive illness. For some people, it is a temporary and situational experience. For others, it can last a lifetime.

Anxiety and depression are the most common mental health conditions experienced by people in Australia. According to a group of doctors, mental ill health is the number one reason Australians see their GP.

Amongst this serious but common situation, a retired Uniting Church minister is calling for a wholistic approach to treating mental ill health. For Rev. Geoffrey Lilburne, the journey with depression is one that has lasted a lifetime.

Joy Interrupted is Rev. Lilburne’s memoir based on that experience. It explores what depressive illness is, the role of theology, and where God is in the midst of depression. The book traces his life as an academic in Australia and the United States, his growth as a theologian and minister, as well as his work with the Uniting Church Assembly. A personal story, it also looks at his successes and failures in professional and personal life.



During Rev. Lilburne’s lifetime, a variety of mental health remedies and treatments have become available, and so the book details what worked and what did not.

On Wednesday, 29 May, Rev. Lilburne launches the book at United Theological College. He will field questions about the book and his experiences. A retired Uniting Church minister, poet, and theologian, he has had a wealth of experience to draw upon.

Joy Interrupted launches at United Theological College on Wednesday, 29 May at 4pm. For more information, check out the Eventbrite page.

The book is also available for sale via Coventry Press.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor