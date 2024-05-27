Marion St releases third EP 



Marion St, a sacred arts project by Mikali Anagnostis and Gabi Cadenhead, has released their third EP in short succession. The EP is entitled Made, and is available on Spotify.

Gabi Cadenhead told Insights the band was excited to have the songs released.

“It’s really lovely to have these songs out in the world,” they said.

“We’ve been singing many of them at Leichhardt Uniting Church for a couple of years and it’s wonderful to share them with the wider church.”

“It was incredible to work with our musicians, most of them from LUC, to create these tracks, and our community has definitely played a part in shaping them. This EP really encapsulates who I am as a songwriter, and there’s a blurry line between my songwriting and my poetry, so it represents a lot of the ways I create. I hear every now and then about different Uniting Churches across the country singing Mikali Anagnostis’ songs from our first EP, and soon they’ll be able to sing mine too.”

Made consists of four songs.

“‘Made’ features four songs about the ways God invites us to rest, calls us when we feel broken, blesses our bodies and creates us in Their image,” Gabi said.



“Each of them is intended for congregational worship, though they are framed in different ways. ‘Sabbath Song’ is about the times we feel unsure of God’s presence, a reminder to lay down our tools and refocus. ‘Salt and Light’ and ‘Fearfully and Wonderfully’ are about all of us together in community with God – how They bless us when we feel broken, how They make us in Their image, collectively. ‘Creature of God’ is a sung blessing, as if God is speaking directly to us about the sacredness of our bodies, though we can also sing it to each other.”



“You will definitely hear a Celtic folk flavour in the arrangements of these songs, as what I listen to seeps into what I write.”



They added that the album’s release was thanks to funding and support from Sydney Presbytery.

“Marion St has been able to release three EPs in the space of a year, which is only possible because they committed to funding them,” they said.



“It’s wonderful they’ve seen that what we are doing as a worship collective is valuable and vital for our church and supported us to bring this project to fruition.”

Made is now available to stream on Spotify.