    Remembering well
    New book to explore what Jesus learned from women
    Why is the Australian Christian Lobby waging a culture war over LGBTQ issues?
    Forty years in ministry
    Life moves quickly
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    What is the value of a mentor?
    Inspiring families to love God’s creation
March4Justice rallies to protest gendered violence

The March4Justice rally is an Australia-wide march and protest taking place in response to the recent allegations of sexual assault in federal politics. While the protest is sparked by allegations, it is a response to wider issues regarding sexism and the treatment of women in Australia.

Organisers are asking those who can make it to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wear black on the day.

While the national event takes place in Canberra, satellite events will also take place in every capital city.

The national event takes place outside Parliament House from 12pm. The rally will meet at Upper Federation Mall, at the grassed area opposite the main public entrance to Parliament House. 

Sydney’s March4Justice event will take place outside Town Hall from 12pm.

At the Canberra event, A Welcome to Country will be given by Aunty Violet Sheridan. MC Julia Zemiro will lead participants in hearing from speakers including Dr Tjanara Goreng Goreng, Saxon Mullins, Madhumitha Janagaraja, Sally McManus, Michele O’Neil, Animata Conteh-Biger, Biff Ward, Virginia Hausegger, Avan Daruwalla, and Maddie Chia.

“Women have the strength, resilience and ability to transform the world, and we must do it, with love, compassion, empathy and harmony. Our role is to hold the integrity and authenticity of Our Country. You are Our Sisters and Our Tiddas, so we ask you to do the work of changing systems without shaming or blaming, but with understanding, deep listening and respect,” Dr Goreng Goreng said.

Organisers say that the event will be open to anyone who wants to put a stop to gendered violence, but attendees are asked to amplify the voices of women and non-binary people.

At the time of writing, a GoFundMe page set up to fund the rallies had raised $64, 690.

For more information, visit the Sydney event’s Facebook page here, or the Canberra event here.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

